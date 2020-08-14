Live Now: Rox Military Appreciation Game-Worn Jersey Auction

Help support our veterans through the annual Military Appreciation Jersey Auction. In conjunction with the Military Appreciation Night, all the proceeds from the online jersey auction will go to support Freedom Flight, a local organization that flies hot air balloons to support the Prisoner of War / Missing in Action issues.

The St. Cloud Rox have partnered with Advantage 1 Insurance Agency for another season to salute our veterans.

The Rox will be wearing the special military themed jerseys on Monday, August 17th that are being auctioned off online beginning now through 9:00 pm Central on Monday, August 24th with all the proceeds benefiting Freedom Flight.

Bid today to support a great cause and get an awesome one of a kind game-worn jersey by texting "Rox" to 22454!

If you would like more information on tickets for the 2020 season, or more information regarding this press release, please contact the Rox front office at 320-240-9798 or visit stcloudrox.com.

