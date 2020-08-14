Loggers Pitching Blanks Booyah in 3-0 Win

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The La Crosse Loggers pitching staff turned in a dominant performance, allowing just three hits while blanking the Green Bay Booyah in a 3-0 victory on Thursday night at Capital Credit Union Park. The Loggers improve to 19-22 while the Booyah fall to 16-23.

Jayson Hibbard (Southern Idaho) turned in a masterful performance for the Loggers, striking out eight and scattering three hits over seven innings pitched. The eight strikeouts doubled his previous season high, and also issued no walks. He was able t

o get ahead of batters all night, throwing first-pitch strikes to 18 of the 24 batters he faced.

La Crosse scored all three of its runs in the top of the fifth inning, after Christian DiCochea (Washington) walked and both Braiden Ward (Washington) and Kobe Kato (Arizona) were hit by pitches. Two runs were able to come home via a wild pitch, and Ronnie Sweeny (Minnesota) added a RBI single for the Loggers offense.

Erik Demchuck (Antelope Valley) and Al Pesto (Southeastern) each threw a scoreless inning in relief, with neither allowing a hit.

La Crosse and Green Bay will square off once again, with a 6:35 pm first pitch on Friday night at Capital Credit Union Park.

