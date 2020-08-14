Kingfish Win Fifth Straight on 10-8 Extra Inning Thriller

KENOSHA, Wis. - The Kenosha Kingfish (12-8) widened their lead in the 2020 Kenosha Series to 12-8 on a 10-8 win over the K-Town Bobbers (8-12) on Friday night at Simmons Field.

Kenosha took a 3-0 lead in the 1st inning on two hits, an error and a wild pitch. George Rosales (Fairleigh Dickinson) started the scoring by driving in Mitchell Buban (UW-Milwaukee) with an RBI single. Justin Janas (Illinois) scored the second Kingfish run of the frame on an error by Bobbers third baseman Drew Benefield (Dallas Baptist University). Joe Vyskocil (UW-Milwaukee) put Kenosha up by three when he scored on a wild pitch.

K-Town responded with one run in the bottom of the 1st inning to trail 3-1 on an RBI single by CJ Breen (Niagara University).

Carson Holin (UMSL) extended the Kingfish lead to 4-1 in the 2nd inning when he scored on a sacrifice fly by Janas.

In the bottom half of the second, Jordan Goldstein (University of Dubuque) hit a sacrifice fly to score Benefield and cut into Kenosha's lead 4-2.

K-Town tied the game 4-4 in the 6th inning on a two RBI single by Goldstein.

Vyskocil gave the Kingfish a 5-4 lead in the 7th inning when he drove in Janas on a base hit to centerfield.

In the bottom half of the 7th inning, the Bobbers answered with one run to pull even 5-5. Justice Bigbie (Western Carolina) scored the tying run on a bases loaded walk to Ryan Vogel (UW-Platteville).

Kenosha re-took the lead in the 10th inning on a bases loaded walk drawn by Evan Albrecht (Purdue) to score Justin Barr (Akron). Next McKay Barney (BYU) drew another bases loaded walk to put the Kingfish up 7-5. Holin scored on a wild pitch to extend Kenosha's lead 8-5 and Janas capped off the scoring with a bases clearing two RBI double to extend the lead to 10-5.

The Bobbers plated three runs in the bottom of the 10th inning, but couldn't pull closer than 10-8. Vogel started the rally with an RBI single to score Thomas Rudinsky (Montana State-Billings) and Jack Cavanaugh (UW-Milwaukee) followed with a two RBI base hit to centerfield. Jacob DeLabio (Carthage College) ended the rally by striking out Bigbie on three pitches.

Nick Meyer (Otterbein University) got the win pitching 2.0 shutout innings without allowing a hit and striking out four batters.

Dale Cetnarowski (MATC) took the loss giving up five runs, four earned, on one hit and four walks in 0.2 innings pitched in the tenth.

Bobbers starting pitcher Ryan O'Hara (Illinois) pitched 5.0 innings allowing four runs, two of them earned, on five hits and three walks while striking out two Kingfish.

Kyle Gendron (Winona State) started on the mound for the Kingfish and pitched 5.1 innings allowing four runs, all earned, on seven hits and four walks while recording two strikeouts.

Home field advantage returns to the Kingfish on Saturday night when they host the Bobbers at Simmons Field at 6:05 PM CT.

The 2020 Kenosha Series can be streamed for free on the Kenosha Kingfish Radio Network Facebook Page. A webcast production is available through the Northwoods League Baseball Network.

