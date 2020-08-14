Pitching Shines in Ten-Inning Thriller

August 14, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Bismarck Larks News Release





BISMARCK - The Bull Moose defeated the Larks 4-2 in a thrilling ten-inning game presented by Lignite Energy Council on Friday night.

Municipal Ballpark has been home to great pitching performances the last couple of days, Friday wasn't any different. Jacob Wesselmann was terrific in his debut with the Bull Moose and kept Larks hitters guessing. The righty tossed seven innings while only allowing three hits, one unearned run, and racked up seven strikeouts. In relief of Wesselmann, Justin Goldstein went three solid innings allowing no earned runs. Goldstein registered five strikeouts, and was consistently hitting 91 on the radar gun for the Metro-Area Ambulance Fastest Pitch.Â

Despite the loss, Brian Baker gave the Larks a great chance to win. Baker went seven strong innings as well, allowing two earned runs on seven hits, while striking out six Moose' batters. The Larks defense improved from last time out and that was apparent when Alec Battest made a nice sliding grab against the backstop behind home plate for the Fetzer Electric Play of The Game in the fourth inning.Â

The Larks take the field again on Saturday night for a 7:05 first pitch against the Flickertails.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 14, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.