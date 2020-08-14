Woodchucks Fall to Dock Spiders in Wausau

August 14, 2020





WAUSAU, WI - The Woodchucks lost to the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders on Thursday night. The final score was 16-6. The win snapped a short, two-game win streak for the Chucks.

Adrian Mella's two-run double in the sixth inning got the Woodchucks on the scoreboard. This was followed by a pair of wild pitches, which scored two more runs. Nick Romano and Tom Josten hit solo home runs in the later innings for the Woodchucks.

Bobby Vath was the starting pitcher for the Woodchucks. He lasted just three innings and was given the loss. Jacob Dubs, Austin Syvertson, Chandler Fochs, Marcos Del Valle, and Gabriel Guevara.

Top Performers

Adrian Mella was 2-3 in the game with two doubles and two RBIs.

Nick Romano was 2-5 with a solo home run, and two runs scored.

Next Up

The Woodchucks will play in Fond du Lac tomorrow night. They'll be back home on Saturday with a game against Green Bay. First pitch is set for 6:05. For tickets, call us at 715.845.5055, stop by our front office, or visit woodchucks.com.

