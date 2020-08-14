Green Bay Finishes Homestand with La Crosse

Ashwaubenon, WI - The Green Bay Booyah try to break their five-game losing skid as they host La Crosse to end the homestand this week.

The Booyah come in following a 3-0 loss on Thursday night to La Crosse, picking up just four total hits on the evening. Over the last three home games, Green Bay is averaging just above one run per game, with only four runs scored during this four-game home set. The Booyah struggles have continued at Capital Credit Union Park, as Green Bay holds a 2-8 record at home in their last 10 games.

In the Wisconsin-Illinois East division, Fond du Lac has secured home field advantage for the first playoff game, scheduled to be played on August 21st. The Dock Spiders continue to stay hot, having won six straight games and 9 out of their last 10. The Booyah currently sit in the second spot, just a half-game ahead of Rockford for the final position in postseason play. La Crosse can punch their ticket to the playoffs tonight, with either a victory over Green Bay or a Woodchucks loss.

Tonight, the Booyah turn to Northwood University sophomore Logan Lee, who is in search of his third win of the year. Lee has been spectacular on the mound during the 2020 year, collecting a WHIP of 1.22. The right hander has 21 strikeouts in 26 innings, and has allowed just 11 walks all season. In games that Lee takes the mound, Green Bay is 4-2, including a win against La Crosse on July 22nd when Lee went five innings and gave up just one earned run.

First pitch from Capital Credit Union Park is scheduled for 6:35pm, with postgame fireworks at the conclusion of tonight's game. The Booyah will only have six games remaining during the 2020 year following tonight, as their final two home games are scheduled for next Wednesday and Thursday.

