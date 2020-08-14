Rox Are Rolling, Win Seventh in a Row over Willmar

Willmar, MN - Luke Albright (Kent State) struck out 12 batters and helped lead St. Cloud (23-12) to a 4-3 win, sweeping the Willmar Stingers. They've now won seven consecutive games against Willmar.

The Rox claimed an early lead in the first inning. Ben Norman (Iowa) and Andrew Pintar (BYU) both hit singles to begin the inning. Jordan Barth (Augustana) later drove in Norman as St. Cloud led 1-0.

Kodie Kolden (Washington State) led off the third inning with a bunt single down the third base line. In the next at-bat, Norman blasted a two-run home run to right field. It's his second home run in five days against the Stingers at Bill Taunton Stadium.

Leading 3-2 in the eighth inning, Kolden was hit-by-a-pitch to begin the inning. He took second base on a wild pitch and later stole third base. He would score on an error to extend the lead.

In the bottom of the 9th inning, Blake Stelzer (Concordia-St. Paul) entered to pitch for the second consecutive game. The Rox led 4-3. After Chase Stanke led off and flew out to left field, the Stingers loaded the bases after three consecutive singles. Drey Dirksen then grounded out to Kodie Kolden at second base, who helped turn a game-ending double play.

Luke Albright (Kent State) started the game and earned his second win of the season, striking out 12 batters over five innings pitched. He was one strikeout away from tying the single-game Rox record. Albright earned Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night honors.

Noah Myhre (Minot State) tossed a scoreless sixth inning out of the bullpen. Trevor Koenig (St. Cloud State) threw two innings, striking out three batters. Stelzer pitched the ninth inning, collecting his seventh save of the season.

The pitching staff combined to strikeout 16 batters in the win.

The Rox have now won 12 of their last 14 games. They've also won 11 straight games at the Rock Pile.

For the full box score from Thursday's game, click here.

St. Cloud will have off days on Friday and Saturday. The Rox will be back at home on Sunday, August 16th against the Mankato MoonDogs, opening a two-game series. The game is scheduled to begin at 4:05 pm.

