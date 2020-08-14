Woodchucks Hold off Dock Spiders for 6-4 Win
August 14, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Woodchucks News Release
FOND DU LAC, WI - The Woodchucks beat the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders on Friday night, earning a split of the two-game series. The final score was 6-4. It was the first win for the Woodchucks at Herr-Baker Field this season.
The Chucks trailed 3-0 after one inning, but were able to score six unanswered runs. Tom Josten scored on a wild pitch in the second, which got the Woodchucks on the board. Adrian Mella collected an RBI single the next inning, tying the game. This was followed by a Josten RBI hit, which gave the Woodchucks a 4-3 lead. Two more runs came across for the Chucks. Jeissy De La Cruz and Alejandro Macario each had an RBI to help secure the win.
Nick Marshall tossed six innings of three-run ball, striking out five. He was tonight's winning pitcher. JD Shultz allowed one run during the seventh inning. Nathan Mirochnick gathered a six-out save, which sealed the win.
Top Performers
Jeissy De La Cruz was 3-5 with an RBI.
Nick Marshall got his second win of the season, tossing six innings of three-run ball.
Next Up
The Chucks will return home tomorrow. They'll have a 6:05 game against Green Bay. For tickets, call us at 715.845.5055, stop by our front office, or visit woodchucks.com.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from August 14, 2020
- Lightning Delay Cancels Any Chance for a Honker Comeback - Rochester Honkers
- Rafters Take Win Streak to Six with Sweep of Rivets - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Pitching Shines in Ten-Inning Thriller - Bismarck Larks
- Woodchucks Hold off Dock Spiders for 6-4 Win - Wisconsin Woodchucks
- Bombers, Mac Daddies Split Doubleheader as Bombers Rally Comes up Short in Nightcap - Battle Creek Bombers
- Kingfish Win Fifth Straight on 10-8 Extra Inning Thriller - Kenosha Kingfish
- Patrick Shines in Spitters Victory - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Bacus Called up by Nationals - Waterloo Bucks
- Live Now: Rox Military Appreciation Game-Worn Jersey Auction - St. Cloud Rox
- On Five-Game Winning Streak,Rafters Wrap up Series with Rivets - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Green Bay Finishes Homestand with La Crosse - Green Bay Booyah
- Loggers Pitching Blanks Booyah in 3-0 Win - La Crosse Loggers
- Pit Spitters Make Slight Adjustments to Games and Schedule - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Spiders Stay Hot with 16-6 Win for Sixth Consecutive Victory - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Woodchucks Fall to Dock Spiders in Wausau - Wisconsin Woodchucks
- Rox Are Rolling, Win Seventh in a Row over Willmar - St. Cloud Rox
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.