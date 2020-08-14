Woodchucks Hold off Dock Spiders for 6-4 Win

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Woodchucks beat the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders on Friday night, earning a split of the two-game series. The final score was 6-4. It was the first win for the Woodchucks at Herr-Baker Field this season.

The Chucks trailed 3-0 after one inning, but were able to score six unanswered runs. Tom Josten scored on a wild pitch in the second, which got the Woodchucks on the board. Adrian Mella collected an RBI single the next inning, tying the game. This was followed by a Josten RBI hit, which gave the Woodchucks a 4-3 lead. Two more runs came across for the Chucks. Jeissy De La Cruz and Alejandro Macario each had an RBI to help secure the win.

Nick Marshall tossed six innings of three-run ball, striking out five. He was tonight's winning pitcher. JD Shultz allowed one run during the seventh inning. Nathan Mirochnick gathered a six-out save, which sealed the win.

Top Performers

Jeissy De La Cruz was 3-5 with an RBI.

Nick Marshall got his second win of the season, tossing six innings of three-run ball.

Next Up

The Chucks will return home tomorrow. They'll have a 6:05 game against Green Bay. For tickets, call us at 715.845.5055, stop by our front office, or visit woodchucks.com.

