Pickleball Night Is February 1
January 23, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Checkers are hosting Pickleball Night on Saturday, Feb. 1!
The game is presented by Eastway Regional Recreational Center and will be played against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at 6 p.m. For this game only, a package including a game ticket and a Volair Pro model pickleball paddle featuring a Checkers design is available and can be purchased online now.
Individual tickets for the game are also available now. For those with a pickleball posse, discounts for groups of 10 or more can be secured by contacting a Laurenne Losier at (704) 342-4423 or [email protected] .
