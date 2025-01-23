Pickleball Night Is February 1

The Checkers are hosting Pickleball Night on Saturday, Feb. 1!

The game is presented by Eastway Regional Recreational Center and will be played against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at 6 p.m. For this game only, a package including a game ticket and a Volair Pro model pickleball paddle featuring a Checkers design is available and can be purchased online now.

Individual tickets for the game are also available now. For those with a pickleball posse, discounts for groups of 10 or more can be secured by contacting a Laurenne Losier at (704) 342-4423 or [email protected] .

