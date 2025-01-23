Griffins Prepare for Princess Night

Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025 vs. Rockford IceHogs

Presented by Michigan First Credit Union

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket holders).

Winning Wednesdays: Presented by Michigan First Credit Union, every time the Griffins win at home on Wednesday, each fan in attendance will receive a free ticket to the next Wednesday game. All fans who were in attendance for the Griffins' win against the Chicago Wolves on Jan. 15 can redeem their ticket stub for a free ticket to this game. To redeem a Winning Wednesday ticket, please visit the box office following the Winning Wednesday game, The Zone during normal business hours, or the Van Andel Arena box office prior to the next Wednesday game beginning at 5:30 p.m. Fans who exchange their Winning Wednesday ticket at The Zone on a non-game day will receive 20% off the purchase of one item (excluding jerseys). One discount per person present.

Library Nights: For all Wednesday and Sunday games, fans can present their Grand Rapids Public Library card or Kent District Library card at the Van Andel Arena box office on the night of the game or at The Zone anytime during the store's regular business hours to purchase an Upper Level Faceoff ticket for $18 (regularly $24), an Upper Level Center Ice ticket for $21 (regularly $27), or a Lower Level Faceoff ticket for $25 (regularly $30). Limit four tickets per card per person, subject to availability.

Friday, Jan. 31, 2025 vs. Colorado Eagles

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket holders).

$2 Beers and $2 Hot Dogs: Every Friday, enjoy $2 domestic drafts and $2 hot dogs from 6-8 p.m., at select stands while supplies last. The $2 promotions for both beer and hot dogs will be served at stand one in the lobby, the stand next to section A on the concourse, the Captain Morgan Bar outside section 103, and at the Hops & Vines stand located next to section 120. In addition, fans can find $2 beers at BC Pizza and Cattle Vally and $2 hot dogs at the Ionia Grill outside section 105, RTD Land outside section 126, Ottawa Grill outside section 124, the stand outside section 128, and the stand outside section 103.

Free Ride Friday on The Rapid: Ride the Rapid to and from any Friday game and enjoy a complimentary fare by showing your ticket to that night's game. Visit ridetherapid.org for schedule information, routes and maps.

College Discount: College students can buy online using their school .edu email address or show their ID at every Friday game to purchase an Upper Level Faceoff or Crease ticket for $16, an Upper Level Center Ice ticket for $19, or a Lower Level Faceoff ticket for $23. Limit one ticket per ID if purchased in-person. Visit griffinshockey.com/college to purchase College Night tickets and sign up for text alerts.

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025 vs. Colorado Eagles

Princess Night presented by Lake Michigan Credit Union

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket holders).

Princess Night presented by Lake Michigan Credit Union: Princesses and princes from Michigan-based Olivia Grace and Company will be on hand to take photos on the concourse, interact with fans and take part in game-night promotions.

Pre-Game Tea Party Package: Bring your little royals to Van Andel Arena and take part in an exclusive pre-game Princess Tea Party. The experience includes a meet-and-greet photo opportunity with the characters, complimentary refreshments and magical activities. Tickets exclusively for the Princess Tea Party at 4:30 p.m. are $20 and $40 if you include a ticket to the Griffins game that night at 7 p.m. Click here for ticket details.

Friends & Family 4-Packs: These packs are available for all Saturday games during the 2024-25 season and include four or more game tickets, $20 or more in concession cash, and a free "share it" item from Morning Belle. Visit griffinshockey.com/f4p or call (616) 774-4585 ext. 2.

Post-Game Autograph Sessions: Select players will sign autographs from the Griffins' bench after the game.

