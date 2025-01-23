Griffith Scores 13th in Loss to Marlies

January 23, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







Seth Griffith (13th) opened the scoring but the Bakersfield Condors (16-15-5, 37pts) suffered a 3-1 loss to the visiting Toronto Marlies (21-10-5, 47pts) on Wednesday. Carl Berglund assisted on the goal and extended his point streak to four games. Griffith's goal gave him 20 points (6g-14a) in his last 15 games.

Bakersfield is now 1-1-1 against Toronto on the season.

UP NEXT

The Condors are home Friday against Ontario with a portion of ticket proceeds benefiting local fire personnel who have battled the recent wildfires. (click here for tickets), It's also a $3 Beer Friday with Michelob Ultra and NUTRL just $3 through the end of the first intermission.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.