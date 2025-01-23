Griffith Scores 13th in Loss to Marlies
January 23, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
Seth Griffith (13th) opened the scoring but the Bakersfield Condors (16-15-5, 37pts) suffered a 3-1 loss to the visiting Toronto Marlies (21-10-5, 47pts) on Wednesday. Carl Berglund assisted on the goal and extended his point streak to four games. Griffith's goal gave him 20 points (6g-14a) in his last 15 games.
Bakersfield is now 1-1-1 against Toronto on the season.
UP NEXT
The Condors are home Friday against Ontario with a portion of ticket proceeds benefiting local fire personnel who have battled the recent wildfires. (click here for tickets), It's also a $3 Beer Friday with Michelob Ultra and NUTRL just $3 through the end of the first intermission.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 23, 2025
- Barracuda Burn Firebirds in Shootout - San Jose Barracuda
- AHL President and CEO Scott Howson Talks 2025 All-Star Classic - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Griffith Scores 13th in Loss to Marlies - Bakersfield Condors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Bakersfield Condors Stories
- Griffith Scores 13th in Loss to Marlies
- Game Preview: Condors v Marlies, 6:30 p.m.
- Condors Wrap Road Trip with 6-3 Win
- Game Preview: Condors at Wolves, 1 p.m.
- Condors Fall to Chicago