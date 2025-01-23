Belleville Sens 2025 "Next Gen" Game to Shine the Spotlight on Hockey's Future

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are looking for young fans interested in all aspects of hockey to participate in the club's first-ever Next Gen Game, which will take place on Sunday, March 23, 2025, when the Senators welcome the Cleveland Monsters (the AHL affiliate of the Columbus Blue Jackets) to CAA Arena.

The Senators are looking for talented fans 16 and under to fill the roles of junior PA announcer, junior reporter, and junior in-arena host. Interested fans can enter the contest and telling us which role you're most interested in. Entries must be submitted before Monday, February 10, 2025, and selected contestants will be invited to CAA Arena to audition leading up to the big game!

Sens players will wear soon-to-be-released, special-edition fan-designed uniforms that night. Following the game, players will join fans on the CAA Arena ice for a postgame skate presented by CAA. Then, those uniforms will be auctioned off via DASH online auctions.

Details on the postgame skate presented by CAA, more game day activities, and Next Gen Game food and beverage specials will be announced in February, with an exclusive Next Gen Game ticket and t-shirt package launching on February 3.

Single-game tickets for the Belleville Sens 2025 Next Gen Game on Sunday, March 23, 2025, and all Belleville Sens home games through the 2024-25 season are now on sale via Ticketmaster or by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com. The Belleville Sens Box Office at CAA Arena's hours are available here.

Fans looking for details on other ticketing options can click the following links for more on becoming a season seat member, purchasing a flex pack membership, or putting down a deposit for a group experience. More information on those ticket options, plus details on premium seating and Business Elite packages is available by visiting the Belleville Sens website or emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com.

