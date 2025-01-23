Annual Teddy Bear Toss Is Saturday Night

Milwaukee, WI - Its gonna start raining bears!

The Admirals will host their annual Teddy Bear Toss game this Saturday night, January 23rd, when they play host to the Charlotte Checkers at 6 pm at Panther Arena.

Fans are encouraged to bring new stuffed animals and then throw them on the ice when the Admirals score their first goal. The stuff animals will be collected and then donated to SAFE Wisconsin. SAFE (Stuffed Animals For Emergencies) is a non-profit organization that collects, cleans and donates them to children in traumatic situations.

Over the years the Admirals have collected thousands of stuffed animals during the teddy bear toss. Here is a link to download last year's Teddy Bear Toss goal, scored by Zach L'Heureux: https://we.tl/t-FGZl5solr0

Tickets for the game can be purchased online at milwaukeeadmirals.com, in person at 510 W. Kilbourn Ave or by calling 414-227-0550.

