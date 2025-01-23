Blackhawks Assign Wyatt Kaiser to Rockford
January 23, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has assigned defenseman Wyatt Kaiser to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.
Kaiser picked up one assist in his four-game stint with the Hogs in December. The lefty defenseman has skated in 35 contests this season with Chicago, earning one goal and two helpers.
The IceHogs are back home on Saturday, January 25th for a matchup with the Wolves. Rockford will wear specialty Chicago Storm jerseys that will be auctioned off for "Autism Awareness Night." Click here for tickets.
