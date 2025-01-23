Dallas Recalls Matej Blümel and Lian Bichsel from Texas

January 23, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today the NHL club recalled forward Matej Blümel and defenseman Lian Bichsel from the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Blümel, 24, has one goal in seven games for Dallas this season. The winger also leads Texas and is tied fifth in the AHL with 18 goals, while sharing second on the team with 32 points (18-14=32) in 32 games. An AHL All-Star in 2024, Blümel finished the 2023-24 season with 62 points (31-31=62) in 72 games.

The Tabor, Czechia native was originally drafted by Edmonton in the fourth round (100th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft.

Bichsel, 20, has two goals and six penalty minutes, with a +2 rating in eight games for Dallas this season. The rookie defenseman also compiled nine points (3-6=9), 36 penalty minutes and a +9 rating in 28 games for Texas. Last month, Bichsel was selected to represent Texas at the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic on Feb. 2-3 in Palm Desert, California.

The Olten, Switzerland native was drafted by Dallas in the first round (18th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft.

Texas departs on a three-game road trip starting Saturday and Sunday in Des Moines, Iowa. The Stars face-off against the Wild at 6:00 p.m. Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena. Catch all the action on AHLTV on FloHockey.

