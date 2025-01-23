Monsters Team up with American Red Cross and truenorth for Blood Donor Awareness Game Thursday Night

January 23, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters host a rematch with the Chicago Wolves tonight for Blood Donor Awareness Night presented by true north Convenience Stores with the puck drop at 7:00 p.m. The Monsters fell to the Wolves 6-5 in overtime Wednesday night after a late third-period comeback effort led by Hunter McKown who recorded his first professional hat trick.

The Monsters Blood Donor Awareness Night is a cause spearheaded by Kathleen Vogelhuber, wife of Head Coach Trent Vogelhuber, after witnessing her brother's life saved due to blood transfusions. Together with the American Red Cross and truenorth Convenience Stores, the Monsters have brought this important cause back to the promotional schedule after a successful inaugural game in the 2023-24 season.

In addition to raising awareness on the importance of donating throughout the night, the Monsters will also be hosting a Blood Drive at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Wednesday, February 12, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Community members can sign up for an appointment to give blood or platelets and receive a special edition Monsters t-shirt with the slogan "Make the Ultimate Assist" here.

In conjunction with the night, truenorth Convenience Stores will donate $150 per save to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) to support Student Visionaries of the Year. The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society is the world's largest nonprofit health organization dedicated to funding blood cancer research and providing education and patient services. To learn more about the Student Visionaries of the Year, please visit here.

Additionally, Center Ice, The Official Team Shop of the Cleveland Monsters, will have 20% off Monsters jackets and quarter zips as the Item of the Game both in store and online at MonstersTeamShop.com.

Tonight's game is one of eight newly announced games to be broadcasted on NewsRadio WTAM 1100 AM in addition to Rock Enterainment Sports Network, the Monsters' flagship radio station, FOX Sports 1350 The Gambler, and the AHL's official streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.