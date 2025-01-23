Monsters Tame Wolves in 3-1 Victory
January 23, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Chicago Wolves 3-1 on Thursday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the win, the Monsters are now 23-12-2-3 and in second place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Rocco Grimaldi recorded the lone goal of the opening frame at 3:30 assisted by Ole Julian Bjorgvik-Holm and Dylan Gambrell putting the Monsters ahead 1-0 after 20 minutes of play. Hunter McKown notched a tally at 12:51 of the second period off a feed from Roman Ahcan sending Cleveland to the final intermission leading 2-0. Chicago's Scott Morrow scored on the power play at 13:19 of the final period, but Justin Pearson pushed the game out of reach after a marker at 18:51 with helpers from Ahcan and McKown bringing the final score to 3-1.
Cleveland's Zach Sawchenko made 28 saves for the win while Chicago's Ruslan Khazheyev stopped 23 shots in defeat.
The Monsters travel to face the Syracuse Crunch at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, at Upstate Medical University Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 The Gambler, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 1 1 1 - - 3
CHI 0 0 1 - - 1
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 26 0/5 2/3 6 min / 3 inf
CHI 29 1/3 5/5 10 min / 5 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Sawchenko W 28 1 8-5-2
CHI Khazheyev L 23 3 4-9-0
Cleveland Record: 23-12-2-3, 2nd North Division
Chicago Record: 19-16-2-0, 4th Central Division
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 23, 2025
- Monsters Tame Wolves in 3-1 Victory - Cleveland Monsters
- Wolves Downed by Monsters 3-1 - Chicago Wolves
- Tickets Going Fast for Autism Awareness Saturday Night - Rockford IceHogs
- Blackhawks Assign Wyatt Kaiser to Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Affiliate Report - January 2025 - Charlotte Checkers
- Pickleball Night Is February 1 - Charlotte Checkers
- T-Birds, Springfield Fire Department to Raise Funds for Los Angeles Fire Department - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Griffins Prepare for Princess Night - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wolf Pack Weekend Preview: January 23rd, 2025 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Annual Teddy Bear Toss Is Saturday Night - Milwaukee Admirals
- Del Mastro Recalled to the Blackhawks - Rockford IceHogs
- Belleville Sens 2025 "Next Gen" Game to Shine the Spotlight on Hockey's Future - Belleville Senators
- Dallas Recalls Matej Blümel and Lian Bichsel from Texas - Texas Stars
- American Hockey League Selects Four NHLCA Members for Mentorship at All-Star Classic - AHL
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defenseman Max Crozier from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Monsters Team up with American Red Cross and truenorth for Blood Donor Awareness Game Thursday Night - Cleveland Monsters
- Barracuda Burn Firebirds in Shootout - San Jose Barracuda
- AHL President and CEO Scott Howson Talks 2025 All-Star Classic - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Griffith Scores 13th in Loss to Marlies - Bakersfield Condors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Monsters Tame Wolves in 3-1 Victory
- Monsters Team up with American Red Cross and truenorth for Blood Donor Awareness Game Thursday Night
- Monsters Late Third Period Push Ends in 6-5 Overtime Loss to Wolves
- Monsters Fall 4-2 in Grand Rapids to Split the Weekend
- Monsters Claw Back and Beat the Griffins 5-4 in a Shootout