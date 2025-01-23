Monsters Tame Wolves in 3-1 Victory

January 23, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Chicago Wolves 3-1 on Thursday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the win, the Monsters are now 23-12-2-3 and in second place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Rocco Grimaldi recorded the lone goal of the opening frame at 3:30 assisted by Ole Julian Bjorgvik-Holm and Dylan Gambrell putting the Monsters ahead 1-0 after 20 minutes of play. Hunter McKown notched a tally at 12:51 of the second period off a feed from Roman Ahcan sending Cleveland to the final intermission leading 2-0. Chicago's Scott Morrow scored on the power play at 13:19 of the final period, but Justin Pearson pushed the game out of reach after a marker at 18:51 with helpers from Ahcan and McKown bringing the final score to 3-1.

Cleveland's Zach Sawchenko made 28 saves for the win while Chicago's Ruslan Khazheyev stopped 23 shots in defeat.

The Monsters travel to face the Syracuse Crunch at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, at Upstate Medical University Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 The Gambler, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 1 1 1 - - 3

CHI 0 0 1 - - 1

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 26 0/5 2/3 6 min / 3 inf

CHI 29 1/3 5/5 10 min / 5 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Sawchenko W 28 1 8-5-2

CHI Khazheyev L 23 3 4-9-0

Cleveland Record: 23-12-2-3, 2nd North Division

Chicago Record: 19-16-2-0, 4th Central Division

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.