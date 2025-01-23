Wolves Downed by Monsters 3-1

January 23, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Chicago Wolves continued their three-game road trip by falling to the Monsters 3-1 on Thursday night in Cleveland.

Scott Morrow scored but that was the only offense the Wolves could manage as they settled for a split of the back-to-back games in Ohio.

The Monsters scored the only goal of the opening period when former Wolves forward Rocco Grimaldi found the back of the net.

Hunter McKown's tally midway through the second put Cleveland out in front 2-0 heading into the third.

The Wolves finally broke through in the latter stages of the third when Morrow cashed in while on the power play. The rookie defenseman pounced on a rebound of a Justin Robidas shot and fired the puck past Cleveland netminder Zach Sawchenko to cut the deficit to 2-1. Robidas and Domenick Fensore had assists on Morrow's 10th goal of the season.

The Monsters put the game away in the waning moments on Justin Pearson's score.

Ruslan Khazheyev (23 saves) suffered the loss in goal for the Wolves while Sawchenko (28 saves) picked up the win for the Monsters.

Chicago dropped to 19-16-2-0 on the season while Cleveland moved to 23-12-2-3.

Next up: The Wolves travel to Rockford to face the IceHogs on Saturday night (7 p.m.).

