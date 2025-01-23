Wolf Pack Weekend Preview: January 23rd, 2025

January 23, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack will play their third three-in-three set of the season this weekend, hosting their final two home games before the All-Star break in the process.

In addition to a key divisional matchup, the Wolf Pack will take on two teams from the North Division.

Friday, January 24 th, 2025, Vs. Laval Rocket (7:00 p.m.): The Wolf Pack and Rocket will meet for the second time this season on Friday night. It will be the final meeting at the XL Center this season, with the final two overall meetings coming next Friday night and Saturday afternoon at Place Bell.

The Wolf Pack opened the head-to-head series with a 4-2 victory at the XL Center on Dec. 14. Adam Sýkora opened the scoring 18:50 into the game, potting a rebound for his fourth goal of the season. Jake Leschyshyn extended the lead at 9:24 of period two, tipping home a Matthew Robertson shot on the power play.

Former Rocket captain Alex Belzile then made it a 3-0 game at 11:25, sniping his ninth goal of the season by Connor Hughes.

Zack Hayes and Sean Farrell both struck for the Rocket in the third period, making it a 3-2 game, but Ben Harpur hit the empty net at 19:54 to cement the victory for the Wolf Pack.

Dylan Garand made 34 saves in net for Hartford to pick up the win.

The Wolf Pack are 4-3-0-0 in their last seven games against the Rocket.

Saturday, January 25 th, 2025, Vs. Rochester Americans (6:00 p.m.): The Wolf Pack and Americans conclude their two-game season series in downtown Hartford on Saturday night.

The Amerks doubled up the Wolf Pack 6-3 on Nov. 8 at Blue Cross Arena. Brett Murray and Jiri Kulich struck on the power play at 6:34 and 10:15, respectively, to give Rochester an early 2-0 lead. Dylan Roobroeck drew the Wolf Pack to 2-1 at 13:54, but that would be as close as they got it on this night.

Three goals in 3:26 during the middle frame for the Americans blew this game open. Viktor Neuchev, Konsta Helenius, and Josh Dunne all struck to balloon the lead to 5-1 for the home side. Helenius' goal at 13:32, his fifth of the season, would stand as the game-winning tally.

Brett Berard and Bryce McConnell-Barker both scored in the third period for the Wolf Pack, but Isak Rosén would end any potential intrigue at 6:19.

Rosén recorded three points (1 g, 2 a) in the win, while defenseman Zachary Metsa notched three assists.

Sunday, January 26 th, 2025, @ Springfield Thunderbirds (3:05 p.m.): The weekend concludes with the eighth installment of the 'I-91 Rivalry' for the 2024-25 season.

The Thunderbirds lead this season's head-to-head matchup 5-2 thanks to a 3-1 victory in Hartford on Jan. 12.

Ryder Korczak opened the scoring 3:37 into the second period, burying a backdoor feed from Anton Blidh for his third goal of the season. Simon Robertsson tied the game at 6:20, however, collecting a rebound and lifting a backhander over the left pad of Garand.

Robertsson broke the tie at 19:08, taking a turnover and beating Garand for the eventual game-winning goal.

Hugh McGing hit the empty net at 18:02 of period three, cementing the victory for the Thunderbirds. The Wolf Pack fired 19 shots on goal in the final frame, a single-period high for the 2024-25 season.

The Thunderbirds also picked up victories over the Wolf Pack on Oct. 27 (5-2) and Nov. 23 (4-2) in Hartford and Nov. 30 (4-1) and Dec. 27 (5-2) in Springfield.

The Wolf Pack defeated the Thunderbirds 6-5 on Oct. 18 in Hartford, and 7-0 on Dec. 31 at the MassMutual Center.

Quick Hits:

- Forward Alex Belzile is now tied for fifth in AHL scoring with 36 points (12 g, 24 a). He is tied with Cole Guttman of the Rockford IceHogs.

- Following his goal on Sunday in Charlotte, defenseman Blake Hillman is now one away from his career-high of four goals in a season. He scored four times in 60 games with the Wolf Pack during the 2023-24 campaign.

- Following their two victories over the weekend, the Wolf Pack are 18-17-2-1 on the season. They currently sit in sixth place in the Atlantic Division with 39 points.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.