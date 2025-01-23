Affiliate Report - January 2025

January 23, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Throughout this season we're going to check in on how the Florida Panthers and Savannah Ghost Pirates are doing and how former Checkers are helping them with the Affiliate Report - presented by Eastway Regional Recreation Center!

PANTHERS

28-18-3, 2nd in Atlantic Division

The Panthers continue to battle through the grind of the season, with their January slate skewing heavy on road games. The defending champs are currently sitting in the second spot in the Atlantic Division, trailing the first-place Maple Leafs by three points and holding a six-point lead over the Lightning. Florida has eight more games on the docket over the next two weeks before the league breaks for the 4 Nations Face-Off - in which the Panthers will be heavily represented.

CHECKERS MAKING AN IMPACT

Spencer Knight is tied for 10th in the NHL with two shutouts this season

Mackie Samoskevich ranks in the top 10 among NHL rookies in goals, assists and points Florida goal!

GHOST PIRATES

19-16-2-0, 5th in South Division

The Ghost Pirates are pushing hard to break back into the playoff picture in the ultra-competitive South Division, where they currently sit in fifth place. A bright spot for Savannah has been special teams, with its power play ranking fifth in the ECHL and its penalty kill ranking seventh.

CHECKERS MAKING AN IMPACT

Dennis Cesana ranks second among ECHL defensemen in scoring, ranks second on the Ghost Pirates in scoring and was named to the ECHL's All-Star Game Hey now, you're an All-Star!

