T-Birds, Springfield Fire Department to Raise Funds for Los Angeles Fire Department

January 23, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds, the Springfield Fire Department, the Professional Firefighters of Massachusetts, and the Springfield International Association of Firefighters Local 648 have announced a collaborative fundraising effort to support fire departments in the Los Angeles area following the devastating wildfires that have ravaged Southern California. This initiative will occur during the Thunderbirds' Hometown Heroes Night on Saturday at the MassMutual Center.

"We stand in solidarity with the people of Southern California enduring immense loss and hardship during this tragic time," said Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa. "On Hometown Heroes Night, it is only fitting that we, alongside the Springfield Fire Department and IAFF Local 648, extend our support to the brave men and women of Los Angeles fire departments, who are tirelessly working to protect their communities under unimaginable conditions."

Springfield firefighters will be stationed at various locations around the MassMutual Center during the game, collecting donations for the "Fill the Boot" campaign. Fans will have the opportunity to contribute outside the venue before the game, where fire trucks will be on display with the Garrison USA flag and inside the Thunderdome throughout the event. Additionally, the Thunderbirds will be supporting the cause by selling 50/50 raffle tickets, with proceeds helping to support the cause.

"Thank you to the Springfield Thunderbirds for all your support for First Responders," said Springfield Fire Department Commissioner Bernard J. Calvi. "I am pleased to participate in this important event that showcases the work that first responders do every day to protect the community."

All funds raised will be directed through the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) Foundation, which will ensure the donations are distributed to fire departments in the Los Angeles region impacted by the fires.

