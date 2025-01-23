Barracuda Burn Firebirds in Shootout

January 23, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, Ca. - The San Jose Barracuda (21-13-1-2), entered Wednesday just 2-8 this season when trailing after 40 minutes, but found a way to tie the score in the final 20 minutes before winning it in a shootout, 4-3, over the Coachella Valley Firebirds (21-13-1-5). With the win, the Cuda improved to 6-0 against Seattle's affiliate and snapped a three-game skid (0-2-1-0).

Just a minute and four seconds into the first period, on the game's first shot, Logan Morrison (10) slid in a Lleyton Roed pass to extend his goal streak to five games and give the Firebirds a 1-0 lead. At one point during the period, Coachella Valley put nine consecutive shots on net, but at 12:18, Andrew Poturalski (17) hammered in a Thomas Bordeleau feed to level the score.

In the second, during four-on-four play, Jimmy Schuldt (3) managed to give the Barracuda their first lead on a friendly bounce off goaltender Ales Stezka. After San Jose was called for its third minor of the frame, the Firebirds evened things up again when Jani Nyman (16) blasted in a one-timer from the right wing. Just 26 seconds later, Max Lajoie (3) swung in a seeing-eye shot from the point to put Coachella back up by a goal.

In the third, down by a one, the Barracuda tied it on a point-shot from Jack Thompson (1), his first goal in 21 AHL contests, beating Stezka through a screen.

In overtime, the Barracuda outshot the Firebirds 2-1 but neither team could score. In the shootout, Danil Gushchin and Lucas Carlsson would score and Aaron Dell turned aside Morrison and Brandon Biro to earn his first win of the year.

The Barracuda are back on the ice at Tech CU Arena on Saturday at 2 p.m. as they host the Toronto Marlies for the first time in franchise history. For tickets, go to sjbarracuda.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.