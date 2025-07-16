Phoenix Mercury vs. Minnesota Lynx: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 16, 2025

July 16, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Minnesota Lynx defeat the Phoenix Mercury 79-66 to improve to 20-4 on the season and 12-0 at home heading into the All-Star break

Newest All-Star Kayla McBride went off for 18 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST, 2 3PM, & 2 STL in the win!

