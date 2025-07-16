Phoenix Mercury vs. Minnesota Lynx: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 16, 2025
July 16, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Phoenix Mercury YouTube Video
The Minnesota Lynx defeat the Phoenix Mercury 79-66 to improve to 20-4 on the season and 12-0 at home heading into the All-Star break
Newest All-Star Kayla McBride went off for 18 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST, 2 3PM, & 2 STL in the win!
#WelcometotheW
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Phoenix Mercury Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 16, 2025
- Commonwealth of Massachusetts Proclaims July 15 'WNBA Day in Boston' - Connecticut Sun
- Grammy®-Nominated Superstar GloRilla to Headline Halftime Show at 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game - WNBA
- Postgame Notes: Atlanta Dream 86, Chicago Sky 49 - Atlanta Dream
- AT&T 4-Point Shot Highlights Special Rules for 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game - WNBA
- Sky Lose 49-86 to Dream - Chicago Sky
- Dallas Wings Sign Grace Berger to Seven-Day Hardship Contract - Dallas Wings
- Fever Face Liberty in Final Game Before WNBA All-Star 2025 - Indiana Fever
- Los Angeles Sparks Wallop Washington, Win Second Straight - Los Angeles Sparks
- Mystics at Sparks Postgame Notes - July 15, 2025 - Washington Mystics
- Sun Fall in Back-And-Forth Contest to Fever, 85-77 - Connecticut Sun
- Indiana Fever Secure Hard-Fought Win over Connecticut Sun - Indiana Fever
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Phoenix Mercury Stories
- Phoenix Mercury Sign Kiana Williams to 7-Day Contract
- Alyssa Thomas Named Western Conference Player of the Week
- Phoenix Mercury Waive Kiana Williams
- Mercury Welcomes Back Two-Time WNBA Champion and Six-Time WNBA All-Star Dewanna Bonner
- Phoenix Mercury, Phoenix Suns and Honeywell Team up to Inspire Arizona Youth Through STEM Education