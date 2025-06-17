Phoenix Mercury vs. Las Vegas Aces: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 15, 2025

June 17, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Phoenix Mercury YouTube Video







The Phoenix Mercury took down the Aces 76-70 behind a balanced attack:

Satou Sabally: 22 PTS, 9 REB, 4 AST Alyssa Thomas: 14 PTS, 13 AST Sami Whitcomb: 18 PTS, 4 3PM

PHX moves to 4-2 in Cup action, 8-4 overall.

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







