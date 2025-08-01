Phoenix Mercury vs. Atlanta Dream: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 1, 2025

August 1, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Dream dominate in Atlanta, defeating the Mercury 95-72

Allisha Gray was lights out, leading all scorers with: 26 PTS | 8-12 FG | 7 3PM

Her 7 threes marked a season-high and helped ATL control the game from start to finish!

