Petan Nets Overtime Winner, Wild Stretch Point Streak to Eight Games

January 25, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - Nic Petan played the overtime hero at Wells Fargo Arena Tuesday night, scoring 2:01 into the extra frame to give the Iowa Wild a 2-1 win over the Rockford IceHogs and extend Iowa's point streak to eight games. Marco Rossi had a goal and an assist for the Wild, while Jesper Wallstedt saved 24 shots to pick up his sixth consecutive victory.

Iowa and Rockford played a scoreless first period. The Wild outshot the IceHogs 7-5 through the opening twenty minutes.

Both Wallstedt and Arvid Soderblom (32 saves) came up with enormous saves in quick succession midway through the second. Wallstedt stoned Lukas Reichel with a sprawling blocker save moments before Soderblom stopped both Nick Swaney and Rossi off the rush.

Rossi and the Wild broke through with just 12 seconds remaining in the middle frame when Rossi fired a turnaround wrister through traffic and past Soderblom. Turner Ottenbreit picked up an assist on Rossi's goal.

The two teams entered the second intermission with Iowa leading 1-0 and the shots tied at 18-18.

Cole Guttman equalized for Rockford 1:38 into the third period when he slipped through the Iowa defense and put the puck under Wallstedt.

Iowa outshot Rockford 12-7 in the third, but neither team was able to break the deadlock in regulation.

Petan scored the game-winning goal at 2:01 of overtime. Andrej Šustr skated into the IceHogs zone and dropped a puck to Petan in the high slot that he snapped over Soderblom to seal the 2-1 victory. Rossi picked up a secondary assist on the play.

The Wild outshot the IceHogs 34-25. Iowa and Rockford both went 0-for-3 with the man advantage.

The Iowa Wild take on the Coachella Valley Firebirds at Wells Fargo Arena on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 7:00 p.m.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne. For more information, please visitâ¯www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 orâ¯tickets@iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2023-24 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season atâ¯https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.