Silovs Records Shutout, HÖglander Scores Twice In 4-0 Win Over Toronto

The Abbotsford Canucks welcomed the Toronto Marlies to Abbotsford Centre on Tuesday night for the first of two games in two nights against the Maple Leafs AHL affiliate.

Christian Wolanin entered the contest with five assists over his last three games, while Tuesday also saw the return of Quinn Schmiemann to the lineup. Cancuks' netminder Arturs Silovs made his ninth start over the team's last 11 games, while Joseph Woll would command the Marlies' crease for the twelfth time this season.

It would take just over half of the first period for one of the goaltenders to crack, and it would be Joseph Woll who was beaten by a Nils Höglander breakaway. Bursting out of his own zone, Höglander flew past Marlies defender William Villeneuve before roofing the puck over the shoulder of Woll in close.

Höglander's fourth of the season would be the lone score of the opening 20 minutes, with the Canucks leading 1-0, as well as outshooting Toronto 14-6.

It would be an exciting yet scoreless middle frame, with Abbotsford applying all sorts of pressure. Woll kept the score a one goal game, as the Marlie netminder robbed Tristen Nielsen as he came across the crease to deny Nielsen with his outstretched glove. A mad scramble in the final seconds of the second would be as close as Abbotsford would come, leading 1-0 after forty minutes, as well as leading the shot count 33-13.

The third period seemed to be following the same path, as the clock wound down with Abbotsford holding a slim 1-0 lead. However, with four and a half minutes remaining, Höglander picked off a pass from Woll, and with the puck bouncing around in the slot, the Swede buried home his fifth of the season and second of the night.

Just over a minute later, Phil Di Giuseppe put the game away, as he received a perfect spinning pass from Justin Dowling, who then rifled the shot over the blocker of Woll, extending Abbotsford's lead to three. In the final two and a half minutes, Justin Dowling picked up an empty net goal for his tenth of the year, as well as the Canucks' fourth of the night.

Three goals in just over two minutes late in the third sealed a 4-0 victory for Abbotsford, with Silovs tying Spencer Martin for the franchise record in shutouts (3) and victories (19).

Following the game, Silovs mentioned the teamwork that it took to reach that mark.

"I think we played a really good game, out shot them, outpaced them. I feel we deserved the win."

Keeping the Marlies withing reaching distance for most of the game, Joseph Woll picked up 41 saves on 44 shots. Abbotsford's 45 shots on goal tied a franchise record, and only conceded 18 shots at the other end. Höglander, Rau and Dowling all picked up multi-point games, and Danila Klimovich picked up a career-high in shots registered (7)

Up next for the Canucks is a rematch with Toronto on Wednesday night, in what will be the fourth and final meeting of the year between the two sides. Following that clash, Abbotsford hits the road for a five-game road trip, bouncing between Tucson, San Diego and San Jose over an eight-night span. The team returns home for a pair of games against the Roadrunners on February 10th and 11th, which will include "Celebrating The Sedins" on the 10th.

