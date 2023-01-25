Cross-Check Cancer, Presented by Geisinger

January 25, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins will be holding our annual night to raise awareness of and funds for the fight against cancer this Saturday night when we take on the Bridgeport Islanders at 6:05pm.

Cross-Check Cancer, presented by Geisinger, will feature numerous activities geared toward helping to end cancers of all kinds.

Some of the night's events include:

Pink Thundersticks - presented by Geisinger - these will be given out for free while supplies last

Hair Coloring - Fans will be able to show their support by coloring their hair with temporary dye on the concourse. A $5 donation, which will benefit local cancer organizations, is required.

Lavender Hats - The Penguins GOALS Foundation will be selling lavender hats for $20. There are only a hundred available, and a portion of the sales will be donated to local organizations leading the fight against cancer.

Postgame Ice Painting - This special event benefits PA Prostate Cancer Coalition. For a $15 donation fans will be able to access the ice after the game where they can paint messages of support or remembrance for those affected by cancer.

Fans are also encouraged to wear pink or lavender to show support in the fight against cancer.

Tickets for Saturday night are available by calling 570-208-7367, or online.

Special packages, which include a ticket to the game and access to the postgame ice painting, can be purchased.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.