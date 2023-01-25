Elson, Carpenter Extend Point Streaks, But Wolf Pack Fall to Islanders 6-2
January 25, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack hosted a midweek matchup with the Bridgeport Islanders on Wednesday night. The Pack couldn't hold off an early Islander blitz in the sixth installment of the 'Battle of Connecticut', as Bridgeport used three early goals to cruise to a 6-2 victory.
Paul Thompson scored the deciding goal for the Islanders early in the first period. With Karl Henriksson in the box for tripping, Thompson took a pass from Paul LaDue and snuck the puck through the five-hole of Dylan Garand to put the Islanders up 3-0. Thompson's goal stood as the game-winner on this night, his second game-winning tally against the Wolf Pack on the season.
The Islanders came out firing, scoring three goals in the game's first eight minutes. Otto Koivula opened the flurry just a minute and a half into the game. Thompson sent a pass from behind the Wolf Pack net to Koivula, who promptly fired a shot past the glove of Garand to give the Isles a lead they would not surrender.
Andy Andreoff added to the lead two and a half minutes later, tipping a shot from Ruslan Iskhakov past Garand for his team-leading 20th goal of the campaign.
Thompson lit the lamp at 7:28, putting the game out of reach for good.
At that point, Garand was lifted from the game and replaced by Louis Domingue in the Wolf Pack goal. Garand made five saves on eight shots.
Bridgeport stayed hot to begin the middle stanza. Chris Terry pushed the lead to four, taking a pass from Andreoff and flipping it over the glove of Domingue just under a minute and a half into the period. The goal marked Terry's first point of an eventual three-point night.
Just over three minutes later, Vincent Sevigny would give Bridgeport their largest lead of the night. Terry sent a cross-ice pass to Sevigny, who promptly buried the puck into the Hartford net to push the lead to five.
Turner Elson would get the Wolf Pack on the board, grabbing a rebound from a Zach Giuttari shot and pushing it past Jakub Skarek. The goal gave Elson his team-leading 24th point of the season, and extended his point streak to five games, his longest streak of the campaign.
The Pack cut the lead to three midway through the final stanza, as Sammy Blais scored a powerplay goal, his first AHL goal since February 9th, 2019. Blais took a pass from Ryan Carpenter behind the Bridgeport net, powered his way into the slot, and fired a shot that Skarek couldn't stop.
The assist extended Carpenter's point streak to six games. Carpenter has recorded 17 points in 19 games since being assigned to Hartford by the New York Rangers on December 9th, 2022. His six-game point streak is the longest by a Wolf Pack player this year.
Terry would record his final point of the night with an empty net goal scored shorthanded at 15:40. Bridgeport would hang on for the final five minutes, earning a 6-2 victory, their first in Hartford this season.
The Wolf Pack hit the road for a matchup with the Providence Bruins, their fifth and final matchup this month, on Friday, January 27th. The puck drop is set for 7:05 pm. The Pack return to the XL Center on Saturday, January 28th, hosting the Syracuse Crunch for the first time this season. Join us for New York Rangers night featuring special guest Stéphane Matteau! The puck drop is set for 7:00 pm; tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 25, 2023
- Hinostroza Caps Amerks' Come-From-Behind Win - Rochester Americans
- Win Streak Snapped in Rivalry Battle with Hershey - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wolves End Trip with 4-1 Loss to Roadrunners - Chicago Wolves
- Rochester Wins 8-0 - Rochester Americans
- Snively, Morelli Power Bears To 5-2 Win Over Phantoms - Hershey Bears
- Elson, Carpenter Extend Point Streaks, But Wolf Pack Fall to Islanders 6-2 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Elson, Carpenter Extend Point Streaks, But Wolf Pack Fall to Islanders 6-2 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Penguins Can't Hold Lead in 3-2 Loss to Americans - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Checkers Crush Comets Behind Guzda Shutout - Charlotte Checkers
- Comets Lose Home Game to Checkers, 4-0 - Utica Comets
- Connor Zary Making His Mark - Calgary Wranglers
- Syracuse Crunch Partner with Upstate Foundation to Hold Child and Adolescent Mental Health Night January 27 - Syracuse Crunch
- Toronto Marlies Visit Abbotsford Canucks in Second Half of Back-To-Back - Toronto Marlies
- Crunch's Day Suspended One Game - AHL
- Tokarski Recalled, Ty Smith Returns - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- San Diego Gulls to Host First-Ever Disco Night on Saturday, January 28 - San Diego Gulls
- Wolf Pack Host Islanders in Midweek Tilt - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Cross-Check Cancer, Presented by Geisinger - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Game Preview: Bears at Phantoms, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Forward Anton Blidh Reassigned to Colorado Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Goaltender Clay Stevenson Re-Assigned to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Game #41 - Wolves at Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Belleville Sens to Host Indigenous Communities Night in Support of Tsi Tyónnheht Onkwawén:na - Belleville Senators
- Silovs Records Shutout, HÖglander Scores Twice In 4-0 Win Over Toronto - Abbotsford Canucks
- Wranglers Defeat Reign to Extend Streak - Calgary Wranglers
- Wranglers Win Over Reign at Saddledome - Ontario Reign
- Roadrunners' Offense Explodes For Four-Goal Third Period In Win Over Chicago - Tucson Roadrunners
- Petan Nets Overtime Winner, Wild Stretch Point Streak to Eight Games - Iowa Wild
- Hogs Earn Road Point - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hartford Wolf Pack Stories
- Elson, Carpenter Extend Point Streaks, But Wolf Pack Fall to Islanders 6-2
- Elson, Carpenter Extend Point Streaks, But Wolf Pack Fall to Islanders 6-2
- Wolf Pack Host Islanders in Midweek Tilt
- New York Rangers Recall F Will Cuylle, Loan F Sammy Blais to Wolf Pack on Conditioning Stint
- Will Cuylle Caps Comeback as Pack Knock off Bruins in Overtime