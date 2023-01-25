Crunch's Day Suspended One Game
January 25, 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Syracuse Crunch defenseman Sean Dayhas been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of his actions in a game vs. Utica on Jan. 21.
Day will miss Syracuse's game Friday (Jan. 27) vs. Utica.
