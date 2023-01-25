Crunch's Day Suspended One Game

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Syracuse Crunch defenseman Sean Dayhas been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of his actions in a game vs. Utica on Jan. 21.

Day will miss Syracuse's game Friday (Jan. 27) vs. Utica.

