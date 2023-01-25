Wranglers Win Over Reign at Saddledome

Storyline: Despite tying the game twice in the third period, the Ontario Reign (20-15-1-1) fell short Tuesday night to the Calgary Wranglers (28-10-1-0) by a 4-3 score in the first contest of a two-game series this week at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Ontario's leading scorers TJ Tynan and Lias Andersson each had a goal and an assist, while Austin Wagner scored in his hometown and Martin Chromiak extended his career-long point streak to eight games.

Date: January 24, 2023

Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome - Calgary, AB

Three Stars -

1. Mitch McLain (CGY)

2. Clark Bishop (CGY)

3. TJ Tynan (ONT)

W: Dustin Wolf

L: Cal Petersen

Next Game: Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023 at Calgary Wranglers | 6:00 PM PST | Scotiabank Saddledome

