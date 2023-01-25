Checkers Crush Comets Behind Guzda Shutout
January 25, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
Charlotte's offense broke through midway into the first when Connor Bunnaman buried a quick wrister through Utica netminder Nico Daws' five hole, and it continued to attack the Comets from there. Justin Sourdif finished a slick saucer-pass feed from Anton Levtchi on an odd-man rush early in the second to double the lead, then Riley Nash cleaned up a rebound on a man advantage later in the frame to blow things open.
Gerry Mayhew pulled off a nifty move in close during the third frame to add one more tally to the mix and push things out of reach for the home side, as the Checkers would coast from there to a lopsided victory.
NOTES
This was Mack Guzda's first pro shutout and the Checkers' second shutout of the season - with both of them coming in the last three games ... The Checkers are now 2-0-1-0 against the Comets this season ... Riley Nash has goals in three straight games and eight points in his last five games ... Connor Bunnaman is on a three-game point streak ... Justin Sourdif scored a goal in his first game back after missing the last nine games due to injury ... Gerry Mayhew has goals in three straight games and picked up his third multi-point game of the season ... Lucas Carlsson now has points in five straight games ... Carlsson recorded his sixth multi-point game of the season and Logan Hutsko recorded his fourth ... The Checkers have successfully killed 11 straight power-play over their last three games ... Utica's 19 shots on goal were the fewest the Checkers have allowed in a game this season ... Dennis Cesana, Cam Morrison and Ethan Keppen were the scratches
