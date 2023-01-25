Comets Lose Home Game to Checkers, 4-0
January 25, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, NY. - The Comets stepped onto the ice against an Atlantic Division opponent, the Charlotte Checkers, on Wednesday night at the Adirondack Bank Center coming off a quick make-up game the night previously. While the Comets were coming off a victory in their previous game, they couldn't gather any momentum heading into Wednesday's night games and the Comets skated away losing the contest by a 4-0 score.
In the opening period it was Charlotte that struck first on a shot by Connor Bunnaman at 11:10 that went through Utica goalie Nico Daws. That was all the scoring in the first period as the Comets left the stanza down 1-0.
In the middle frame, the Checkers added to their lead after a backhand shot by Justin Sourdiff struck for a tally at 2:15. The Comets found themselves down 2-0 in the early stages of the period. The next goal scored was by Charlotte and this time it was on the power-play. Riley Nash found a rebound off the left pad of Daws and blasted it into the net at 14:08 for a 3-0 lead.
During the final period of regulation, the Comets had a goal disallowed in the period as a shot went into the net as propelled by Jeremy Groleau but the referee ruled no-goal because Mason Geertsen's contact with Charlotte goalie Mack Gudza. As the period continued, the Checkers scored again and it was Gerry Mayhew at 6:38 that put Utica down 4-0. As the game drew to a close, the Comets couldn't close the gap and skated away with a 4-0 loss.
The Comets will take on the Syracuse Crunch on Friday night on the road at 7:00 PM before heading back to Utica to play the Providence Bruins inside the Adirondack Bank Center at 7:00 PM Tickets are still available. Please visit www.uticacomets.com/tickets for more information.
