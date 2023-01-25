Syracuse Crunch Partner with Upstate Foundation to Hold Child and Adolescent Mental Health Night January 27

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have partnered with the Upstate Foundation to hold a child and adolescent mental health night on Friday, Jan. 27 when the team hosts the Utica Comets at 7 p.m.

The mental health of children and adolescents has become so concerning that the American Academy of Pediatrics, American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, and the Children's Hospital Association recently declared it a national emergency. Break the ice on child and adolescent mental health by visiting the Upstate Foundation's table on the concourse during the game to find out how you can help support this critical initiative. The Crunch will also highlight information on the digital displays throughout the game.

The Upstate Foundation, in conjunction with Upstate Medical University, Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital, Upstate Department of Psychiatry and Elmcrest Children's Center, is embarking on a collaborative response to increase clinical capacity and improve access to critical services through a new $3 million campaign initiative. To help support this initiative, proceeds from the team's game day auction on GiveSmart will benefit the Campaign for Child and Adolescent Mental Health. Fans can text CRUNCH to 76278 to view the items and place bids.

The Upstate Foundation is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit corporation that receives and administers gifts and bequests for charitable purposes with a focus on patient care, education, scientific research, and community health and well-being. A public charity with the ability to make distributions to any qualified nonprofit organization, the Upstate Foundation's primary orientation is supporting the mission of Upstate Medical University.

To learn more about the Upstate Foundation's Campaign for Child and Adolescent Mental Health, visit www.UpstateFoundation.org/MentalHealth or call 315-464-4416.

