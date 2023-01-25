Syracuse Crunch Partner with Upstate Foundation to Hold Child and Adolescent Mental Health Night January 27
January 25, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have partnered with the Upstate Foundation to hold a child and adolescent mental health night on Friday, Jan. 27 when the team hosts the Utica Comets at 7 p.m.
The mental health of children and adolescents has become so concerning that the American Academy of Pediatrics, American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, and the Children's Hospital Association recently declared it a national emergency. Break the ice on child and adolescent mental health by visiting the Upstate Foundation's table on the concourse during the game to find out how you can help support this critical initiative. The Crunch will also highlight information on the digital displays throughout the game.
The Upstate Foundation, in conjunction with Upstate Medical University, Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital, Upstate Department of Psychiatry and Elmcrest Children's Center, is embarking on a collaborative response to increase clinical capacity and improve access to critical services through a new $3 million campaign initiative. To help support this initiative, proceeds from the team's game day auction on GiveSmart will benefit the Campaign for Child and Adolescent Mental Health. Fans can text CRUNCH to 76278 to view the items and place bids.
The Upstate Foundation is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit corporation that receives and administers gifts and bequests for charitable purposes with a focus on patient care, education, scientific research, and community health and well-being. A public charity with the ability to make distributions to any qualified nonprofit organization, the Upstate Foundation's primary orientation is supporting the mission of Upstate Medical University.
To learn more about the Upstate Foundation's Campaign for Child and Adolescent Mental Health, visit www.UpstateFoundation.org/MentalHealth or call 315-464-4416.
Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2022-23 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 25, 2023
- Syracuse Crunch Partner with Upstate Foundation to Hold Child and Adolescent Mental Health Night January 27 - Syracuse Crunch
- Toronto Marlies Visit Abbotsford Canucks in Second Half of Back-To-Back - Toronto Marlies
- Crunch's Day Suspended One Game - AHL
- Tokarski Recalled, Ty Smith Returns - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- San Diego Gulls to Host First-Ever Disco Night on Saturday, January 28 - San Diego Gulls
- Wolf Pack Host Islanders in Midweek Tilt - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Cross-Check Cancer, Presented by Geisinger - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Game Preview: Bears at Phantoms, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Forward Anton Blidh Reassigned to Colorado Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Goaltender Clay Stevenson Re-Assigned to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Game #41 - Wolves at Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Belleville Sens to Host Indigenous Communities Night in Support of Tsi Tyónnheht Onkwawén:na - Belleville Senators
- Silovs Records Shutout, HÖglander Scores Twice In 4-0 Win Over Toronto - Abbotsford Canucks
- Wranglers Defeat Reign to Extend Streak - Calgary Wranglers
- Wranglers Win Over Reign at Saddledome - Ontario Reign
- Roadrunners' Offense Explodes For Four-Goal Third Period In Win Over Chicago - Tucson Roadrunners
- Petan Nets Overtime Winner, Wild Stretch Point Streak to Eight Games - Iowa Wild
- Hogs Earn Road Point - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Syracuse Crunch Stories
- Syracuse Crunch Partner with Upstate Foundation to Hold Child and Adolescent Mental Health Night January 27
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly
- Crunch Edged by Comets, 3-2, in Overtime
- Syracuse Crunch Recall Defenseman Tyson Feist from Orlando Solar Bears, Sign Goaltender Kaden Fulcher to PTO
- Crunch Shut Out Comets, 2-0