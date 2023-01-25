Rochester Wins 8-0

The Amerks captured their 20th win of the season tonight while also snapping a four-game skid. With the win, Rochester improved to 8-0- 0-0 against the Penguins dating back to the 2017-18 season, marking the team's longest point streak against a single opponent.

Malcolm Subban picked up his 10th win of the season. He's now reached the 10-win mark in five of his last six AHL seasons dating back to the 2013-14 campaign.

Vinnie Hinostroza made his Amerks debut tonight, centering a line between Jiri Kulich and Lukas Rousek, which combined for five points. His first goal as an Amerk early in the third period proved to be the game-winner.

Lawrence Pilut's second-period goal was his first of the season and first in three years and three days since Jan. 22, 2020 during his first stint with the Amerks.

Jeremy Davies scored his third goal this month and third in seven games in the second period. In doing so, he became the second defenseman this season to reach the 10-point mark and is now within one goal of tying his career-high of six he set last season with Milwaukee.

Lukas Rousek recorded two assists, his sixth multi-point effort of the year, to snap a season-long stretch of five straight games without a point. With an assist on Rochester's first two goals, Rousek has recorded 16 points (6+10) over his last 22 games.

TONIGHT'S THREE STARS 1st Vinnie Hinostroza - Rochester Americans

1 G | 0 A | 2 SOG | +1 2nd Jeremy Davies - Rochester Americans

1 G | 0 A | 2 SOG | +1 3rd Lukas Rousek - Rochester Americans

