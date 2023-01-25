Toronto Marlies Visit Abbotsford Canucks in Second Half of Back-To-Back
January 25, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
The Toronto Marlies continue their road trip with another game against the Abbotsford Canucks on Wednesday night for the second half of a back-to-back. The two teams last met on Tuesday night, where the Canucks won 4-0. Toronto is currently 4-1 on their Boat Show road trip, and 8-1-0-0 in the month of January.
Players to look out for on the Marlies side include Adam Gaudette who leads the team in goals with 17, and Logan Shaw who leads the team in points with 48 (16G, 32A). On the Canucks side, Christian Wolanin leads the team with 45 points (4G, 41A).
Puck drop is at 10:00pm EST on AHLTV.
