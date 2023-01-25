San Diego Gulls to Host First-Ever Disco Night on Saturday, January 28

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club will hold its first-ever Disco Night this Saturday, Jan. 28 against the Ontario Reign (7 p.m. PST). San Diego will wear specialty disco-inspired jerseys throughout the game and first 7,000 fans in attendance will receive a free Gulls Disco Beach Towel in the same style.

Fans can get their boogie on starting at a pregame tailgate in the North VIP lot from 5-7 p.m. featuring live music from disco band Lumen Fans can enter to win a Disco Night jersey and take advantage of photo opportunities with the team's mascot, Gulliver, and the Gulls Girls. In addition, The Animal Pad (TAP), a local non-profit animal rescue, will be onsite with Second Chance Beer Co. providing dog adoption opportunities for the first time this season. TAP will also be honored as the evening's Community Spotlight and will receive a $1,000 donation from the San Diego Gulls Foundation. The tailgate will also include a number of far-out activities for fans of all ages, $8 Gulls Blue Line Blond Ales available for purchase and food from Mr. Greek.

The San Diego Gulls Foundation will host an auction featuring autographed player-worn Disco Night jerseys, and select special edition Disco Night pucks signed by your favorite Gulls players, which fans can participate in by visiting sandiegogulls.com/auction. In addition, the Gulls Foundation will hold a game-worn jersey raffle and a Disco Night Surprise Puck sale during the game. Raffle tickets ($10) and Surprise Pucks ($20) are available on the concourse at the Gulls Foundation table at Section 10. Pucks are selected at random, with five surprise pucks including an additional gift of either Gulls player-signed memorabilia or Gulls merchandise (limit five pucks per person). All proceeds benefit the Gulls Foundation.

Fans can also access a wide selection of Disco Night memorabilia for purchase including hats, t-shirts and jerseys at all merchandise stands located at Sections 16, 20 and 24. To view the full collection, please visit sandiegogulls.com/shop. All in attendance are encouraged to wear their grooviest attire to the game and can participate in a disco dance party on the ice during the first intermission.

Individual game tickets can be purchased through sandiegogulls.com/tickets,â¯by calling (844) GO-GULLS or in person at the Pechanga Arena San Diego box office. Tickets sold at the box office are first-come, first-served.â¯

About the San Diego Gulls Foundation

The San Diego Gulls Foundation serves as the team's main charitable beneficiary. The mission of the San Diego Gulls Foundation is to facilitate and support programs that produce positive change for children and families throughout San Diego by providing educational opportunities, broadening access to the sport of hockey and addressing the health and wellness needs of our community. To learn more about the San Diego Gulls Foundation and its community initiatives, please visit sandiegogulls.com/community.

