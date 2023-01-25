Wranglers Defeat Reign to Extend Streak

January 25, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release







Make it four in a row for the Wranglers.

The Wranglers were back home at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday night, hosting the Ontario Reign for the first of two games this week, skating away with a 4-3 win.

Emilio Pettersen drew back into the lineup and made his presence known right away, scoring his 11th goal of the season, while Mitch McLain picked up a goal and an assist in the contest and was named the game's First Star. Radim Zohorna scored his seventh of the season and Clark Bishop registered the game-winning goal, his third tally of the year.

Dustin Wolf turned aside 24-shots between the pipes for Calgary to pick up his 24th win of the season, which is the most among AHL goaltenders this season.

CGY Goal Scorers: Emilio Pettersen - Mitch McLain - Radim Zohorna - Clark Bishop

Calgary outshot Ontario 12-8 in the opening period, but the Reign got on the board first in this one.

Wolf turned aside a flurry of chances in the early going but, eventually, a well-placed shot from Austin Wagner found its way into the back of the net to give the Reign an advantage 14:20 into the period.

It remained 1-0 at the break.

The Wranglers had a better start to the second period, with an abbreviated powerplay helping set the tone.

Despite not scoring on their first powerplay of the middle frame, Calgary would score on their second opportunity moments later. Pettersen found the puck on his stick at the side of the net, jamming away at it and slipping the puck underneath the glove of Reign goaltender Cal Petersen to tie the game. Jeremie Poirier notched his 20th assist of the season on the goal, which leads all rookie defencemen at this point of the season.

In the final minutes of the period, McLain would add to the Wranglers lead, banging in the rebound in front of the net to put Calgary ahead 2-1 at the break.

The back-and-forth action continued in the third period, with the Reign battling back to tie the game on two separate occasions. First, Reign captain TJ Tynan was the beneficiary of a poor turnover in front of the Wranglers net, quickly pouncing on the loose puck and sending it past an unsuspecting Wolf to tie the game 2-2.

The deadlock would not last long, however.

Calgary would regain their lead moments later, after an initial shot was stopped by Petersen, Zohorna fired a quick shot off the inside of the post and in to give the Wranglers the edge once again. But the Reign stormed back to tie the game, this time with a goal off the stick of Lias Andersson, who scored his 15th of the season to draw the score even 3-3.

With overtime looming and the Wranglers pressing late in the game, Bishop took a pass from Nick DeSimone and hammered it into the back of the net. The goal would stand as the game-winner giving Calgary their fourth win in a row.

The Wranglers and the Reign face off again on Wednesday night at the 'Dome. Puck drop at 7pm.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.