Forward Anton Blidh Reassigned to Colorado Eagles

January 25, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forward Anton Blidh has been reassigned to the Eagles by the team's NHL affiliate. Blidh has posted six goals and three assists in 23 AHL games this season with Colorado and has also skated in 14 games with the Avalanche.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound winger has produced four goals and eight assists in 84 career NHL games with Colorado and the Boston Bruins. Selected by Boston in the sixth round of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, the 27-year-old has also amassed 52 goals and 45 assists in 301 career AHL games with the Eagles and Providence Bruins.

The Eagles will be back in action when they travel to take on the Texas Stars on Friday, January 27th at 6:00pm MT at the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $21. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme tickets, and promotional nights, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.