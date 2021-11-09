Penguins Weekly
November 9, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
Weekly Rewind
Wednesday, Nov. 3 - PENGUINS 0 at Lehigh Valley 4
Felix Sandström posted his first career shutout and gave Lehigh Valley its first win of the season. Despite the loss Wilkes-Barre/Scranton still owns a 3-1-0-0 edge in the season series.
Friday, Nov. 5 - PENGUINS 2 vs. Providence 6
In their first meeting against the P-Bruins, the Penguins fell into a 4-0 hole, a deficit that proved insurmountable. Nathan Légaré and Kyle Olson tallied Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's goals.
Saturday, Nov. 6 - PENGUINS 3 at Hartford 4
For the second game in a row, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton fell behind by a 4-0 score. However, this time they nearly staged an all-time comeback. Félix Robert and Jordy Bellerive scored 23 seconds apart in the third period, and Sam Poulin tacked on another goal with 43 seconds remaining in regulation.
The Week Ahead
Wednesday, Nov. 10 - PENGUINS vs. Rochester
The Penguins take on the Americans for the first time this season. Rochester has made a habit of playing run-and-gun hockey. The Amerks rank third in the league with 4.0 goals per game but allow a league-worst 4.25 goals against per game.
Friday, Nov. 12 - PENGUINS vs. Charlotte
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton goes head-to-head with the Checkers for the first of back-to-back games this weekend. Friday's matchup features select drafts on sale for $2 from 6-7:30 p.m. courtesy of the PA Prostate Cancer Coalition.
Saturday, Nov. 13 - PENGUINS vs. Charlotte
The Penguins face off against the Checkers for the second of back-to-back meetings. Charlotte has only won consecutive games once this season, but Lucas Carlsson leads all AHL defensemen with a plus-10 rating.
Ice Chips
- Two Penguins rookies made their AHL debuts last week: forward Matt Alfaro and defenseman Chris Ortiz.
- Of Jordy Bellerive's 23 career goals, 13 have come in the third period or overtime.
- Both of Sam Poulin's goals this season have come in extra-attacker situations with less than one minute left in regulation at XL Center.
- Nathan Légaré ranks second among all rookies with 28 shots on goal.
DIVISION STANDINGS
TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%
1. Springfield 10 7 1 2 0 16 .800
2. Hartford 11 7 3 1 0 15 .682
3. Hershey 10 5 2 2 1 13 .650
4. Providence 9 4 3 1 1 10 .556
5. PENGUINS 10 5 4 0 1 11 .550
6. Charlotte 9 4 4 1 0 9 .500
7. Bridgeport 11 4 5 0 2 10 .455
8. Lehigh Valley 10 2 6 2 0 6 .300
TEAM LEADERS
SKATERS GP G A PTS
Valtteri Puustinen 10 4 4 8
Jordy Bellerive 9 1 5 6
Sam Poulin* 10 2 3 4
Félix Robert 8 4 0 4
Nathan Légaré* 10 2 2 4
Michael Chaput 9 1 3 4
GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts
Filip Lindberg* 5 4-1-0 2.44 .922 0
Louis Domingue 5 1-2-1 2.43 .921 0
Tommy Nappier*x 1 0-1-0 3.07 .903 0
* = rookie
^ = currently with Pittsburgh
X = currently with Wheeling
UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE
DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME
Wed, Nov. 10 Rochester Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.
Fri, Nov. 12 Charlotte Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.
Sat, Nov. 13 Charlotte Mohegan Sun Arena 6:05 p.m.
RECENT TRANSACTIONS
Thu, Nov. 4 (D) Taylor Fedun Recalled to PIT
Thu, Nov. 4 (D) Chris Ortiz Recalled from WHL
Sat, Nov. 6 (C) Matt Alfaro Released from PTO
Tue, Nov. 9 (D) Dylan MacPherson Signed to PTO
