Penguins Weekly

Weekly Rewind

Wednesday, Nov. 3 - PENGUINS 0 at Lehigh Valley 4

Felix Sandström posted his first career shutout and gave Lehigh Valley its first win of the season. Despite the loss Wilkes-Barre/Scranton still owns a 3-1-0-0 edge in the season series.

Friday, Nov. 5 - PENGUINS 2 vs. Providence 6

In their first meeting against the P-Bruins, the Penguins fell into a 4-0 hole, a deficit that proved insurmountable. Nathan Légaré and Kyle Olson tallied Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's goals.

Saturday, Nov. 6 - PENGUINS 3 at Hartford 4

For the second game in a row, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton fell behind by a 4-0 score. However, this time they nearly staged an all-time comeback. Félix Robert and Jordy Bellerive scored 23 seconds apart in the third period, and Sam Poulin tacked on another goal with 43 seconds remaining in regulation.

The Week Ahead

Wednesday, Nov. 10 - PENGUINS vs. Rochester

The Penguins take on the Americans for the first time this season. Rochester has made a habit of playing run-and-gun hockey. The Amerks rank third in the league with 4.0 goals per game but allow a league-worst 4.25 goals against per game.

Friday, Nov. 12 - PENGUINS vs. Charlotte

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton goes head-to-head with the Checkers for the first of back-to-back games this weekend. Friday's matchup features select drafts on sale for $2 from 6-7:30 p.m. courtesy of the PA Prostate Cancer Coalition.

Saturday, Nov. 13 - PENGUINS vs. Charlotte

The Penguins face off against the Checkers for the second of back-to-back meetings. Charlotte has only won consecutive games once this season, but Lucas Carlsson leads all AHL defensemen with a plus-10 rating.

Ice Chips

- Two Penguins rookies made their AHL debuts last week: forward Matt Alfaro and defenseman Chris Ortiz.

- Of Jordy Bellerive's 23 career goals, 13 have come in the third period or overtime.

- Both of Sam Poulin's goals this season have come in extra-attacker situations with less than one minute left in regulation at XL Center.

- Nathan Légaré ranks second among all rookies with 28 shots on goal.

DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. Springfield 10 7 1 2 0 16 .800

2. Hartford 11 7 3 1 0 15 .682

3. Hershey 10 5 2 2 1 13 .650

4. Providence 9 4 3 1 1 10 .556

5. PENGUINS 10 5 4 0 1 11 .550

6. Charlotte 9 4 4 1 0 9 .500

7. Bridgeport 11 4 5 0 2 10 .455

8. Lehigh Valley 10 2 6 2 0 6 .300

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Valtteri Puustinen 10 4 4 8

Jordy Bellerive 9 1 5 6

Sam Poulin* 10 2 3 4

Félix Robert 8 4 0 4

Nathan Légaré* 10 2 2 4

Michael Chaput 9 1 3 4

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Filip Lindberg* 5 4-1-0 2.44 .922 0

Louis Domingue 5 1-2-1 2.43 .921 0

Tommy Nappier*x 1 0-1-0 3.07 .903 0

* = rookie

^ = currently with Pittsburgh

X = currently with Wheeling

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Wed, Nov. 10 Rochester Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.

Fri, Nov. 12 Charlotte Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.

Sat, Nov. 13 Charlotte Mohegan Sun Arena 6:05 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Thu, Nov. 4 (D) Taylor Fedun Recalled to PIT

Thu, Nov. 4 (D) Chris Ortiz Recalled from WHL

Sat, Nov. 6 (C) Matt Alfaro Released from PTO

Tue, Nov. 9 (D) Dylan MacPherson Signed to PTO

