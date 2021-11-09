The Bridgeport Report: Week 4

The Bridgeport Islanders (4-5-0-2) began a new month with two points in three games last weekend, facing their two closest rivals, and the top two teams in the Atlantic Division, during the busy stretch.

Otto Koivula paved the way with a team-high four points (one goal, three assists) in the trio of divisional matchups, while Blade Jenkins scored twice on Friday and Arnaud Durandeau had a career-high three points on Sunday (one goal, two assists). Both Jakub Skarek and Cory Schneider appeared in two of the three outings.

Jenkins' recorded his first professional multi-goal game on Friday, and Anatoli Golyshev extended his goal-scoring streak to three games, but the Islanders fell to the Hartford Wolf Pack (7-3-1-0), 7-4, at the XL Center. Despite the loss, Bridgeport's special teams was a major bright spot to open the three-game weekend series, going 2-for-2 on the power play and a perfect 3-for-3 on the kill. The Islanders scored at least one goal in every period, but allowed a season-high seven tallies, including four in the first.

The New York Islanders' American Hockey League affiliate returned to Webster Bank Arena on Saturday and dropped a 4-1 decision to the first-place Springfield Thunderbirds (7-1-2-0). Bridgeport couldn't recover after allowing two goals in the opening 62 seconds, but Andy Andreoff scored late in the first period and Schneider made 28 saves. Colton Ellis stopped 28 of the 29 shots he faced to win his AHL debut for the T-Birds.

The Islanders rested up with their extra hour of sleep heading into Sunday's weekend finale, and never trailed in a 3-2 win against Hartford at home. Kyle MacLean broke a 2-2 tie in the final 25 seconds of regulation to play hero and send Bridgeport to its first victory since a 6-4 win against Providence on Oct. 30th. Durandeau set career highs in points (three) and shots (eight), including a goal and an assist on MacLean's winner, while Koivula also scored and now has 10 points in his last nine games. Skarek made 26 saves to improve to 4-1-1 in seven appearances.

The Islanders begin a season-long, five-game road trip tomorrow night with a 7 p.m. matchup against the Syracuse Crunch (5-3-1-0) at Upstate Medical University Arena. The trip continues above the border this weekend with a Friday-Saturday doubleheader against the Laval Rocket (4-5-1-0) and Belleville Senators (4-6-0-0). Fans can follow all of the live action via the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network and AHLTV.

The Week Ahead

Wednesday, Nov. 10 at Syracuse Crunch (7 p.m.) - The Islanders face Tampa Bay's affiliate in their first mid-week game of the season. It's the first of two meetings between Bridgeport and Syracuse and their first at the Upstate Medical University Arena since Dec. 7. 2019. Bridgeport will host Syracuse on Mar. 18th.

Friday, Nov. 12 at Laval Rocket (7 p.m.) - Bridgeport's first of three games in Canada this season occurs Friday night at Place Bell, just outside of Montreal. The Islanders are 1-0-0-0 against Laval following Jakub Skarek's 3-0 shutout on Oct. 24th. Bridgeport hasn't traveled to Laval, Quebec since Nov. 16, 2019. Friday's game is the second and final meeting between the two clubs this season.

Saturday, Nov. 13 at Belleville Senators (7 p.m.) - The middle game of Bridgeport's road trip is Saturday night at CAA Arena in Belleville, Ontario. It's the first of two meetings between the Islanders and Ottawa Senators' affiliate and their first matchup in Ontario since an overtime win on Nov. 15, 2019. Bridgeport will host Belleville on Dec. 12th.

Ice Chips

Top of the Charts: Otto Koivula has two goals and eight assists for 10 points in his last nine games. He scored the opening goal in Sunday's win against Hartford, added seven shots, and now leads the Islanders in scoring through 11 contests. He also leads the team with a plus-4 rating. Koivula's eight assists are tied for seventh among all AHL players and tied for 19th in league scoring. He's registered at least one point in all but three games this season.

Durandeau Keeps Digging: Arnaud Durandeau is second on the Islanders in scoring with nine points (two goals, seven assists) in 11 games. He has five points in his last five games, including a three-point effort on Sunday afternoon. Durandeau has already surpassed his point totals from each of his first two professional seasons. The former sixth-round draft pick (2017) had eight points in 14 games last season and eight points in 21 outings as a rookie in 2019-20.

Road Trippin': Bridgeport opens a season-long, five-game road trip tomorrow, still looking for its first win away from Webster Bank Arena (0-3-0-2). The Islanders will travel to Syracuse, Laval, Belleville, Hartford, and Springfield on the upcoming trek, which runs through Saturday, Nov. 20. The next home game is Sunday, Nov. 21 at 3 pm. against the Thunderbirds.

Quick Hits: Bridgeport boasts the seventh-best power play on the road, going 4-for-14 (28.6%)... The Islanders are tied for third in the Eastern Conference with 10 first-period goals scored... Bridgeport is 1-0-0-0 against North Division teams this season, a 3-0 win against Laval on Oct. 24th... Simon Holmstrom has seven points in his last seven games (one goal, six assists)... Anatolii Golyshev has four goals and five points in his last five games... Austin Czarnik played his 200th AHL game last Sunday against Hartford.

Team Leaders

Goals: Anatolii Golyshev (5)

Assists: Otto Koivula (8)

Points: Otto Koivula (10)

Plus/Minus: Otto Koivula (+4)

Penalty Minutes: Seth Helgeson (23)

Shots: Andy Andreoff (35)

Games Played: Eight Tied (11)

Across the Sound: The New York Islanders (5-3-2) carried a two-game win streak and seven-game point streak into last Sunday's game at Minnesota but fell to the Wild in a 5-2 final at Xcel Energy Center. Former Bridgeport forward Anders Lee scored both Islanders goals, while Semyon Varlamov made 34 saves. Another Bridgeport grad, Brock Nelson, scored four goals in a 6-2 win against Montreal last Thursday and now paces the team in goals (seven) and points (nine) in 10 games. The Islanders continue their record-setting 13-game road trip to open the season with a 7 p.m. matchup at New Jersey this Thursday, Nov. 11.

