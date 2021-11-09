Harper Joins Wolves

GLENVIEW ILLINOIS - The Chicago Wolves announced Tuesday they have recalled center Stephen Harper from loan to the Fort Wayne Komets (ECHL).

Harper, 26, has produced three goals and six assists in five games for Fort Wayne this season. The Burlington, Ontario, native made his professional debut last season and earned the June M. Kelly Most Valuable Player award for his postseason excellence. He delivered six goals and seven assists in 12 playoff games - including both of the Komets' goals in the Finals clincher - to lead Fort Wayne to its first Kelly Cup championship.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Harper's resume also features four years at Acadia University (46 goals and 84 assists in 109 games) and five seasons in the Ontario Hockey League (96 goals and 132 assists in 324 games).

Harper's arrival coincides with Wolves forward Josh Leivo being recalled from loan by the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes. The 28-year-old Leivo notched three assists in three AHL games.

Harper's arrival coincides with Wolves forward Josh Leivo being recalled from loan by the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes. The 28-year-old Leivo notched three assists in three AHL games.

The Central Division-leading Wolves host the Toronto Marlies at 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at Allstate Arena.

