Harper Joins Wolves
November 9, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
GLENVIEW ILLINOIS - The Chicago Wolves announced Tuesday they have recalled center Stephen Harper from loan to the Fort Wayne Komets (ECHL).
Harper, 26, has produced three goals and six assists in five games for Fort Wayne this season. The Burlington, Ontario, native made his professional debut last season and earned the June M. Kelly Most Valuable Player award for his postseason excellence. He delivered six goals and seven assists in 12 playoff games - including both of the Komets' goals in the Finals clincher - to lead Fort Wayne to its first Kelly Cup championship.
The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Harper's resume also features four years at Acadia University (46 goals and 84 assists in 109 games) and five seasons in the Ontario Hockey League (96 goals and 132 assists in 324 games).
Harper's arrival coincides with Wolves forward Josh Leivo being recalled from loan by the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes. The 28-year-old Leivo notched three assists in three AHL games.
The Central Division-leading Wolves host the Toronto Marlies at 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at Allstate Arena. To get the best seats for Military Appreciation Weekend, visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 9, 2021
- IceHogs and Gray Media Announce 2021-22 TV Broadcast Schedule - Rockford IceHogs
- John Peterson Hired as Voice of the Texas Stars - Texas Stars
- Harper Joins Wolves - Chicago Wolves
- Notebook: Schwindt's Streak, Finding Point Energy and More - Charlotte Checkers
- Phantoms Power Play Presented by Provident Bank - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Abbotsford Canucks to Celebrate Diwali Night, Presented by Nanak Foods & Sher Atta on November 12 - Abbotsford Canucks
- Tuomaala Loaned to Kärpät in Finland - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Griffins Welcome Manitoba for Two-Game Home Series - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Crunch Split Weekend Home Games - Syracuse Crunch
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 4 - Bridgeport Islanders
- McLeod Suspended for One Game - Iowa Wild
- Kids Are Free for the Month of November - Bakersfield Condors
- American Hockey League Announces Suspensions - AHL
- Newhook Recalled by Colorado Avalanche - Colorado Eagles
- Daden Software Becomes Official Custom Software Partner of Ontario Reign - Ontario Reign
- Penguins Weekly - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- IceHogs Loan Forward Kale Howarth to Indy Fuel - Rockford IceHogs
- Admirals Sign Bradley to PTO - Milwaukee Admirals
- Penguins Sign Defenseman Dylan Macpherson to PTO - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Devils Recall Forwards Thompson and Boqvist - Utica Comets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.