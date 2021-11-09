Daden Software Becomes Official Custom Software Partner of Ontario Reign

ONTARIO, CA - DADEN Software, a leading provider of custom web and mobile app development throughout Southern California, has announced a significant partnership with the Ontario Reign of the American Hockey League (AHL). Aligned with continued efforts to expand partnerships with the Greater Inland Empire Community, DADEN has become the Official Custom Software Partner of the Ontario Reign through the 2021-2025 AHL Seasons.

DADEN will also partner and serve with the Hope Reigns Foundation, a non-profit supporting local recreation, education, and health opportunities for families in the Inland Empire.

DADEN Software's CEO Chris Daden stated, "We're excited to have another special platform where we can have our clients, partners, and non-profit partners create memorable and fun experiences with the Ontario Reign -- all within a community that I call home."

Todd Holbrook, DADEN Software's VP of Operations remarked "It's already clear that our DADEN and Ontario Reign partnership is first-class. We're excited to combine the best efforts of our teams to bring purpose-built custom software to more businesses."

"The Reign are thrilled to partner with DADEN Software and look forward to a long successful relationship," said Reign President Darren Abbott. "Our commitment to the Hope Reigns Foundation remains strong as we continue to give back to our surrounding community."

The move is part of DADEN Software's rapid expansion to form more partnerships with businesses across the Inland Empire region as the company furthers its tradition of supporting communities and businesses.

