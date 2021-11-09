Devils Recall Forwards Thompson and Boqvist

November 9, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release







Utica, NY - The New Jersey Devils announced today that they have recalled forwards Tyce Thompson and Jesper Boqvist from the Utica Comets.

Thompson, 22, skated in seven games for the Comets this season recording four goals and three assists for seven points. Thompson registered the Comets' first hattrick of the season when he scored three goals during the November 5th game on the road against the Syracuse Crunch. At the time of his recall, Thompson is ranked third in scoring for the Comets. Last year, Thompson played in seven games with the Devils tallying one assist.

Boqvist, 23, is currently ranked second in Comets' scoring with eight points in seven games scoring two goals and six assists. At the time of his recall, Boqvist was on a five-game point streak. Over two seasons, Boqvist has played in 63 NHL games with the Devils scoring eight goals and three assists.

The Comets will be back in action on Thursday afternoon for Veterans Day at 3:00 PM against the Syracuse Crunch inside the Adirondack Bank Center. For ticket information, please visit www.uticacomets.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 9, 2021

Devils Recall Forwards Thompson and Boqvist - Utica Comets

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.