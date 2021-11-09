Penguins Sign Defenseman Dylan Macpherson to PTO

November 9, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have signed defenseman Dylan MacPherson to a professional tryout agreement.

MacPherson, 23, joins Wilkes-Barre/Scranton from its ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers. In six games with the Nailers this season, MacPherson has produced one goal and three assists for four points, which leads the team's defensemen.

The blueliner from Redcliff, Alberta played in an AHL-career-high 10 games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton during the 2020-21 season. MacPherson accrued one point, an assist, during that time.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is back on home ice tomorrow, Wednesday, Nov. 10, against the Rochester Americans. Game time for the Penguins' tilt against the Amerks is 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

Individual game tickets and season-ticket packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.