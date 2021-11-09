Kids Are Free for the Month of November

November 9, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release







CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors announce that kids tickets (14 years and under) are free for all remaining November games with the purchase of an adult ticket. Games included in the promotion are Wednesday, Nov. 10, Saturday, Nov. 13, and Teddy Bear Toss on Saturday, Nov. 27.

"We want to do all we can to help families attend Condors games," said Condors Team President Matthew Riley. "We know that state mandates have added an additional step of getting a negative COVID-19 test on to families and we hope by offering complimentary tickets to children, that will be alleviated so that families can enjoy game nights without any added expense."

Details of the promotion are listed below:

Promotion includes day of game purchases at the Mechanics Bank Arena (child must be present) box office with up to two (2) free tickets per purchase of an adult ticket

The best and easiest way to receive free kids tickets for the upcoming Teddy Bear Toss on Saturday, Nov. 27 is with a Teddy Bear Toss 3-Pack purchase to get the best possible seats and avoid waiting in lines the day of the game. Purchase a 3-Pack now,.

For Condors365 Members who have already purchased a membership for their child, you will receive a credit on your account for every game the child attends (see the Condors365 Member table on game night)

For those purchasing group outings, free tickets are based off two (2) free kids tickets per adult

Per California state guidelines, patrons are subject to a negative COVID-19 test for entry to Condors games or proof of vaccination. Free testing is available at Atlas Urgent Care (results take three days) and many other locations, click here OR testing is available for $25 on the Plaza beginning 90 minutes before Condors home games.

With questions, contact the Condors office at 324-PUCK (7825) or online at Condorstown.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.