IceHogs and Gray Media Announce 2021-22 TV Broadcast Schedule

The Rockford IceHogs today announced their television broadcast schedule for the Rockford IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank for the 2021-22 season.

Gray Media Group and the IceHogs will showcase the future of the Chicago Blackhawks on WIFR's 23.3 Circle TV for every remaining home game at BMO Harris Bank Center and select away games this season!

Each televised home broadcast for the 2021-22 season will be available locally in the Stateline community on WIFR's 23.3 Circle TV and features the return of IceHogs Warm Up, the 30-minute pregame show and both the radio and television broadcasts will join the live IceHogs Pregame Show for the latest game information and news. The Circle Network can also be seen on Comcast 434 in the Rockford area, Comcast 356 in Rochelle, channel 102 on MediaCom and channel 194 on Charter Spectrum.

The IceHogs and Mid-West Family will also stream the audio broadcast of every IceHogs game on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premier source for local events, news and culture. Live audio broadcasts and on-demand audio streams for every game will also once again be available at IceHogs.com and the IceHogs app.

2021-22 IceHogs TV Broadcast Schedule (Times/Dates/Opponents/Availability Subject to Change)

Date Opponent Time (CT)

Wednesday, Nov. 10 vs. Iowa 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 12 vs. Chicago 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 19 vs. Chicago 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 26 vs. Milwaukee 7 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 28 vs. Milwaukee 4 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 3 at Grand Rapids 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 4 at Grand Rapids 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 8 vs. Iowa 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 10 vs. Henderson 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 11 vs. Henderson 6 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 17 at Texas 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 18 at Texas 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 21 vs. Milwaukee 7 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 27 at Iowa 6 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 31 vs. Chicago 6 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 7 vs. Chicago 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 11 vs. Iowa 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 14 vs. Cleveland 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 15 vs. Cleveland 6 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 17 vs. Chicago 1 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 21 vs. Texas 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 22 vs. Texas 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 26 vs. Iowa 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 2 vs. Milwaukee 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 4 at Iowa 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 5 vs. Iowa 6 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 11 vs. Chicago 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19 at Grand Rapids 6 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 20 vs. Grand Rapids 4 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 25 at Iowa 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 26 vs. Texas 6 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 27 vs. Texas 4 p.m.

Thursday, Mar. 3 at Manitoba 7 p.m.

Saturday, Mar. 5 at Manitoba 2 p.m.

Sunday, Mar. 13 at Cleveland 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Mar. 15 at Cleveland 6 p.m.

Saturday, Mar. 19 vs. Grand Rapids 6 p.m.

Sunday, Mar. 20 vs. Milwaukee 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Mar. 23 vs. Manitoba 7 p.m.

Friday, Mar. 25 at Iowa 7 p.m.

Saturday, Mar. 26 vs. Manitoba 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Mar. 29 vs. Milwaukee 7 p.m.

Saturday, Apr. 9 vs. Tucson 6 p.m.

Sunday, Apr. 10 vs. Tucson 4 p.m.

Friday, Apr. 15 at Manitoba 2 p.m.

Saturday, Apr. 16 at Manitoba 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Apr. 20 vs. Grand Rapids 7 p.m.

Saturday, Apr. 23 vs. Manitoba 6 p.m.

Sunday, Apr. 24 vs. Iowa 5 p.m.

The Rockford IceHogs continue their five-game homestand at the BMO Harris Bank Center on Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. against the Iowa Wild! Don't miss a second of the action as this Central Division rivalry heats back up! Wednesday is the first Winning Weekday of the season! If the IceHogs win, you WIN! If the IceHogs win, all fans in attendance will receive a free ticket to the next IceHogs weekday game (Wednesday, Dec. 8 vs. Iowa). Buy Tickets

Join the IceHogs as they salute the men and women of our Armed Forces on Friday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. against the Chicago Wolves on Military Appreciation Night! Active and veteran members of the military receive a FREE ticket with valid military ID at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office. Fans can also enjoy the first $2 Bud Light Friday of the season featuring $2 Bud Light cans through the second intermission! Buy Tickets

Listen to the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.

