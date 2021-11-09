IceHogs Loan Forward Kale Howarth to Indy Fuel

ROCKFORD, IL - The Rockford IceHogs announced today that they have loaned forward Kale Howarth to the Indy Fuel of the ECHL.

Howarth, 24, appeared in one preseason game with the IceHogs this season, scoring a goal against the Iowa Wild on Oct. 7 in Coralville, Iowa. He recently completed his third season at the University of Connecticut last year, scoring five goals and two assists. In 18 contests with the Huskies, he racked up 27 penalty minutes. The Red Deer, Alberta, native experienced career highs in goals (6), assists (10) and points (16) in 29 games during his sophomore campaign in 2019-20. In 79 career NCAA contests, Howarth totaled 34 points (16G, 18A).

