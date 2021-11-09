American Hockey League Announces Suspensions
November 9, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced the following suspensions:
Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward Hayden Hodgson has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of a charging incident in a game at Charlotte on Nov. 6.
Hodgson will miss Lehigh Valley's game Wednesday (Nov. 10) at Hershey.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins defenseman Cam Lee has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a game at Hartford on Nov. 6.
Lee will miss Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's games Wednesday (Nov. 10) vs. Rochester and Friday (Nov. 12) vs. Charlotte.
Hershey Bears defenseman Dylan McIlrath has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of an elbowing incident in a game vs. Providence on Nov. 6.
McIlrath will miss Hershey's games Wednesday (Nov. 10) vs. Lehigh Valley and Saturday (Nov. 13) at Syracuse.
Iowa Wild forward Cody McLeod has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of a boarding incident in a game vs. Grand Rapids on Nov. 5.
McLeod will miss Iowa's game Wednesday (Nov. 10) at Rockford.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 9, 2021
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 4 - Bridgeport Islanders
- McLeod Suspended for One Game - Iowa Wild
- Kids Are Free for the Month of November - Bakersfield Condors
- American Hockey League Announces Suspensions - AHL
- Newhook Recalled by Colorado Avalanche - Colorado Eagles
- Daden Software Becomes Official Custom Software Partner of Ontario Reign - Ontario Reign
- Penguins Weekly - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- IceHogs Loan Forward Kale Howarth to Indy Fuel - Rockford IceHogs
- Admirals Sign Bradley to PTO - Milwaukee Admirals
- Penguins Sign Defenseman Dylan Macpherson to PTO - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Devils Recall Forwards Thompson and Boqvist - Utica Comets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.