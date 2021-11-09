American Hockey League Announces Suspensions

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced the following suspensions:

Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward Hayden Hodgson has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of a charging incident in a game at Charlotte on Nov. 6.

Hodgson will miss Lehigh Valley's game Wednesday (Nov. 10) at Hershey.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins defenseman Cam Lee has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a game at Hartford on Nov. 6.

Lee will miss Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's games Wednesday (Nov. 10) vs. Rochester and Friday (Nov. 12) vs. Charlotte.

Hershey Bears defenseman Dylan McIlrath has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of an elbowing incident in a game vs. Providence on Nov. 6.

McIlrath will miss Hershey's games Wednesday (Nov. 10) vs. Lehigh Valley and Saturday (Nov. 13) at Syracuse.

Iowa Wild forward Cody McLeod has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of a boarding incident in a game vs. Grand Rapids on Nov. 5.

McLeod will miss Iowa's game Wednesday (Nov. 10) at Rockford.

