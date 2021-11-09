McLeod Suspended for One Game
November 9, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The American Hockey League today announced the following suspension:
Iowa Wild forward Cody McLeod has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of a boarding incident in a game vs. Grand Rapids on Nov. 5.
McLeod will miss Iowa's game Wednesday (Nov. 10) at Rockford.
